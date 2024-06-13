Wildfire safety/preparedness grant applications accepted by PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the California Fire Foundation (CFF) are accepting grant applications from California-based fire departments and community-based organizations focused on wildfire safety and preparedness.

Applications will be accepted now through 11:59 p.m., June 30, through the CFF website, www.cafirefoundation.org. Award notification will begin July 31.

Up to $25,000 is available for projects within the following funding areas:

• Vegetation mitigation and fuels reduction efforts

• Education, planning and/or community outreach campaigns

• Personal protective equipment or specialized firefighting equipment purchases

PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation are providing a total of $1.4 million to CFF’s Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program, which continues to raise public awareness about wildfire safety and deliver resources to underserved communities in high fire-risk areas.

Last year’s competitive grant program awarded 48 local fire department and community groups $730,000 in funding.

“Local fire departments, agencies and community groups play a vital role in prioritizing and executing the projects that help protect our friends, neighbors and communities — critical to raising awareness about wildfire safety. We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with CFF and our shared goal to ensure that our hometowns are doing everything possible to prevent wildfires from starting. Thanks to CFF for providing much-needed benefits through the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program such as defensible space and fuel-reduction programs as well as fire safety outreach campaigns to customers in underserved communities,” said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s senior vice president of Wildfire, Emergency & Operations.

From 2018 to the present, PG&E and the PG&E Foundation have provided $8.8 million in total support for fire safety awareness through the Wildfire SafetyPreparedness Program. The charitable contribution is shareholder-funded, not paid for by PG&E customers.

The California Fire Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, aids firefighters, their families, and the communities they protect.