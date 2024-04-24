Wildfire ripping through Wharton State Forest in New Jersey

Emergency crews on Wednesday were working to battle back a wildfire ripping through Wharton State Forest, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The blaze, dubbed the County Line Wildfire, was sparked sometime before 10 a.m. and has since spread to the Jackson Road area of Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County, and Shamong Township in Burlington County.

Both video and photos from the scene show massive plumes of white smoke billowing above the state forest, which is the largest in the Garden State.

In its most recent update, the NJFFS said the fire covered at least 100 acres and was 0% contained as of 11 a.m.

“Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts,” the forest fire service said. Ground crews and an observation helicopter are also in use, it added.

The agency further noted that no physical structures are at risk because of the flames.

The wildfire did however force the closure of Jackson Road — from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road — in addition to several walking trails, including Burnt Mill Trail, Goshen Park Trail, and Sleeper Creek Trail. The Goshen Campground has also been evacuated.

NJFFS has also requested that people do their best to avoid the area amid firefighting efforts.

According to the agency’s website, fire danger is high in New Jersey, a designation triggered by conditions like strong winds and dry grounds.