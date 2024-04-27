Wildfire off Garcon Point Road in Santa Rosa spreading 'rapidly'

The Florida Forest Service is responding to a wildfire on the east side of Garcon Point Road.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center reported the blaze was around 1 acre, but that "high winds are spreading the fire rapidly."

Currently, two tractor plow units and local firefighters are on scene working to control the wildfire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A section of Garcon Point Road from Burlwood Drive to Tidal Bay Drive was briefly closed due to the fire, but has since reopened, according to Santa Rosa County officials. Residents and visitors are asked to use caution when traveling in the surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

