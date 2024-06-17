Wildfire north of Los Angeles prompts evacuation orders; over 14k acres scorched

Firefighters battled wildfires across northern and central California overnight after they erupted over the weekend and tore across thousands of acres, forcing hundreds of people under evacuation orders to leave their homes and campgrounds.

In north Los Angeles County, the blaze, which has been dubbed the Post Fire, has burned 14,625 acres south of Gorman, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Two percent of the fire has been contained.

The fire began Saturday around 2 p.m. and, fueled by strong winds, expanded south along Interstate 5, causing authorities to issue mandatory evacuations and warnings throughout the area.

More than 1,200 people were evacuated from Hungry Valley Park, a popular destination for off-roaders and bikers known for its scenic motorcycle trails. To the south, authorities closed Pyramid Lake, a reservoir popular for weekend boating located about 25 miles northwest of the city of Santa Clarita.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and other firemen respond to the Post Fire as it burns through the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Lebec, California.

Firefighters battled the blaze as it approached Lake Pyramid overnight, but were hampered by limited visibility as they attempted to establish a perimeter on the fire's east side, Cal Fire said. Only one commercial structure was destroyed by the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

High temperatures and lower humidity were forecast for Monday with winds expected to peak in the afternoon, Cal Fire said. Wind gusts may reach up to 20 mph, with stronger winds at the ridge tops potentially topping 50 mph.

In northern California, firefighters battled the so-called Point Fire, which erupted around noon Sunday and quickly spread over 1,000 acres. The blaze broke out just east of Lake Sonoma and soon authorities issued an evacuation order for hundreds of residents between the lake and the small city of Healdsburg; thousands have been placed under evacuation warnings.

Air support drops water as the Post Fire burns through Castaic, California, June 16, 2024. The fire has grown to 12,265 acres, and continues to move southeast of Pyramid Lake, according to the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service at Angeles National Forest.

Multiple structures were damaged and destroyed in the fire, through authorities are not certain on an exact number. Through the night, firefighters used three helicopters in their latest attempt to quell the flames amid strong winds and low relative humidity, Cal Fire said. As of Sunday night, the blaze was 15% contained.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nearby areas, including North Bay and Contra Costa counties, issued Spare the Air advisories, warning that the air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, temporarily banning wood burning and urging residents to avoid smoke exposure.

"Protect your health, stay indoors," the advisory says.

The fires comes amid an already active wildfire season, which typically begins in July and ends around late November to early December.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles wildfire grows, triggers warnings and evacuation orders