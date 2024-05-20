Wildfire embers destroy a Snake River dam building in Eastern Washington

An office building at Ice Harbor Dam east of Pasco on the Snake River in Eastern Washington burned down Sunday night, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps suspects that embers left from an earlier wildfire in the area ignited the building fire.

The building was the administrative office for the Tri-Rivers Natural Resources Management Section. All of its contents were destroyed.

The Natural Resources Management Section is responsible for the operation and maintenance of Corps environmental and recreational lands at Ice Harbor Dam, the McNary Dam on the Columbia River and the land below Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River near Kahlotus.

The lands include campgrounds, day use areas and boat launches.