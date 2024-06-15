Wildfire danger increases in southern Utah with hot, dry weather for Father’s Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Weekend, Utah! Hot and windy weather is continuing for Father’s Day weekend as an incoming system shifts the Utah weather pattern for the holiday and into next week.

Before this trough and its cold front arrive, fire weather concerns will increase in southern areas, where red flag warnings have been issued. Warnings go into effect for lower Washington County and through south-central Utah into the Glen Canyon/Lake Powell region from Saturday morning through Monday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur and that any fire ignition would spread quickly. In this case, you can expect southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph with the strongest winds Sunday and Monday near Grand Staircase and winds to uptick in lower Washington County Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

These winds paired with relative humidity values dipping between 5 and 7 percent could cause erratic fire behavior, so it’s best to use caution.

Dry, windy conditions prompt wildfire warnings for southern Utah this weekend

A new Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Southeastern Utah as well, impacting San Juan and Grand Counties — that watch will go into effect on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Those under the alerts will see southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph. Relative humidity could drop as low as 5 to 9 percent for these areas. In these areas, a fire start would be dangerous as it could spread so easily under these weather conditions.

Monday brings a potent cold front, dropping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal by Tuesday. A trough off the northwest coast will move inland, increasing southwesterly winds, especially in southern Utah, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph on Sunday and 40-50 mph on Monday.

After the front passes, expect gusty northwesterly winds and a sharp temperature drop, with highs 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Tuesday’s highs will be near 70 degrees along the Wasatch Front and low-90s in St. George, more typical of early May.

The 4Warn Weather Team will continue to monitor conditions and keep you posted on changing conditions both on our 4Warn Weather app as well as on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

