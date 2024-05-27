Wildfire burning southwest of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-acre wildfire is burning in the mountains about 20 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

According to Nevada Wildfire Information, the fire in Blue Springs was reported around 11:40 a.m. and is south of State Route 160 where it intersects with State Route 159. The closest town is Mountain Springs.

At this time, the fire is no threat to any structures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

