Wildfire burning near Timberon, NM in Sacramento Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A forest fire near the town of Timberon, New Mexico, has burned 100 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a news release sent out by the New Mexico Forestry Division late Friday night, May 3.

The Oakmont Fire was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. All roads into and out of Timberon are restricted and a temporary shelter has been set up at Cloudcroft High School.

The area of Sacramento Drive and Paradise Valley Drive in Timberon are under a mandatory evacuation order, according to NM Forestry Division.

Timberon is located in the Sacramento Mountains and is about 30 miles south of Cloudcroft in Otero County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.