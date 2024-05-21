Wildfire burning near Cloudcroft, forces some evacuations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A wildfire is burning near Cloudcroft, New Mexico, on Monday, May 20, and it has burned between 6 and 25 acres.

And some evacuations have been ordered.

The Moser Fire, located east of Cloudcroft, is 6 acres in size and the cause is unknown, the Lincoln National Forest said in a Facebook post.

The New Mexico Fire Information page, however, is reporting the fire to be at 25 acres and “growing.”

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Quarres Acres and Cloudcounty West RV, according the Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority.

It is unclear how many people are impacted by the evacuation order.

The Dusty Boots Motel and Cafe says it has rooms and food for anyone who needs to evacuate.

