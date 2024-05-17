Wildfire Awareness Month reminds Coloradans to prepare

(COLORADO) — Each May, Colorado observes Wildfire Awareness Month to encourage community members to better prepare their homes, properties, and communities for wildfires.

Ongoing drought in parts of Colorado, powerful winds, and large swaths of forests affected by pests and diseases increase the potential for large wildfires. With half of Coloradans living in the wildland-urban interface (WUI) and being susceptible to wildfire, people need to take action to reduce their wildfire risks.

Here is what Live Wildfire Ready recommends to reduce wildfire risk:

Regularly clear leaves, pine needles and other debris from the deck, roof, and gutters

Remove pine needles and leaves five feet from your home

Store firewood at least 30 feet from your home, never on or under your deck

Move items under your deck or porch to a storage area

Prune branches hanging over your roof within 10 feet of your chimney

Remove flammable material within six vertical inches of your home’s siding

Mow grasses to four inches or less within 30 feet of your home

Clear brush, shrubs, and other plants within 10 feet of propane tanks

Screen attic, roof, eaves, and foundation vents

“We must work together with our communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of wildfire in our communities,” said USDA Forest Service Regional Forester Frank Beum. “The work we all do ahead of a wildfire incident will assist our resources in being successful when an incident occurs.”

In addition to preparing one’s home, community members are encouraged to make an evacuation plan, prepare a go-bag, and practice evacuating the home with family and pets.

Living with wildfires and how to prepare

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) presented the 2024 Wildfire Preparedness Plan to Governor Jared Polis in April 2024. The plan includes the wildfire outlook and the State’s plan to respond to wildfires.

“Even in an average year, Colorado can experience over 5,500 wildland fires burning over 220,000 acres,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan. “DFPC continues to expand our response capabilities to meet all fire-related needs year-round by focusing on early detection and rapid initial attack to limit duration, impacts, and costs where fire is unwanted.”

For more information, visit LiveWildfireReady.org

