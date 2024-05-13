Wildfire Awareness Month with NV Energy

May is recognized as Wildfire Awareness Month and changes in the climate and environment are contributing to an increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters across the Western U.S. including Nevada. NV Energy and DRI shared about their year-round partnership and efforts behind wildfire prevention—including NV Energy’s proactive work to prevent tomorrow’s natural disasters through their Power Safe NV team.

Detra Page, DRI’s Communications Manager, and Alex Hoon, NV Energy’s Principal Meteorologist, shared details about their partnership and prevention efforts against wildfires.

The NV Energy Foundation provided a grant to support DRI’s development of a Weather and Research Forecast advanced modeling tool that simulates weather, fire, and smoke for firefighting and prescribed fire operations. Forecasts and simulations produced by this model will be available to NV Energy’s fire mitigation team and other professionals from the prescribed fire, wildfire mitigation, and air quality communities in Nevada.

Both NV Energy and DRI are committed to protecting the environment and our communities from the increasing risk of natural disasters, including wildfires. Learn more at www.nvenergy.com/safety/wildfire.

