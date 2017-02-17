‘Wildest show on earth’: Newspapers cover Trump’s grievance-filled press conference
President Trump defended his administration and bashed the media in a marathon press conference Thursday. He answered questions on a range of subjects, addressing his ties to Russia, his electoral victory, the shortcomings of the Affordable Care Act, and his contempt for the media. On Friday, newspaper front pages across the U.S. and around the globe reacted to Trump’s rambling address. (Yahoo News)
See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.
6.3k