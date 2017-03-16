Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives 'high five' to children after casting his vote for the Dutch general election in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on the Dutch parliamentary election (all times local):

1:15 a.m.

French President Francois Hollande is congratulating Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for his election success and his "clear victory against extremism."

After Rutte's party soundly beat the party of anti-immigrant populist Geert Wilders, Hollande said in a statement early Thursday, "the values of openness, respect for others, and a faith in Europe's future are the only true response to the nationalist impulses and isolationism that are shaking the world."

France is facing a presidential election starting next month in which far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who wants to leave the European Union and sharply curb immigration, is expected to make a strong showing.

Both Rutte and Wilders had painted Wednesday's Dutch election as a battle between established politics and populist ideas.

___

11:25 p.m.

Victorious Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says his win over anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders stopped the "wrong sort of populism" in its tracks.

Addressing an election night gathering of supporters in the Hague, Rutte said "the Netherlands said 'Whoa! Stop!' to the wrong kind of populism" after Britain voted to leave the European Union and the United States elected Donald Trump as president,

Rutte, who is now poised for a third term as prime minister, said: "We want to stick to the course we have — safe and stable and prosperous."

___

10:20 p.m.

The outcome of the parliamentary election in the Netherlands was pretty straightforward, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte standing tall above everyone. Forming a government will be much more complicated.

Since the left-leaning Labor Party of Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem (Ye'Roon Dye'sul-BLOOM) suffered historic losses, the coalition Labor had with Rutte's VVD party will probably collapse.

The prime minister is likely to look to the right instead for a new coalition partner.

The main exit poll showed Rutte controlling 31 seats, and three parties each winning with 19 — the pro-EU center party D66, the Christian Democrat CDA and the Party for Freedom of anti-Islam nationalist Geert Wilders.

Rutte has been resolute about not wanting to rule with Wilders, so that tightens the market in which he can acquire the necessary 75-seat threshold.

Weeks, if not months of coalition-building talks may be required before a new government is installed.

___

10:05 p.m.

An exit poll in the Netherlands shows Jesse Klaver has led his Green Left party to a historic victory, turning it into the largest party on the left wing of Dutch politics for the first time.

According to the Ipsos exit poll, the Greens leapt from four seats to 16 in parliament after a strong campaign by the charismatic Klaver, who invites comparisons to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"This is a fantastic result for us, a historic victory," Green Left chairwoman Marjolein Meijer said.

She says the result shows there is "very fertile ground in the Netherlands for change and a positive and hopeful story."

Meijer said: "For us this is just the beginning."

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old Klaver will take his party into the next ruling coalition, which looks likely to be dominated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD and other right-leaning parties.

___

9:40 p.m.

The Dutch Labor Party of eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem (Ye'Roon Dye'sul-BLOOM) has been punished by voters in parliamentary elections, plunging from 38 seats at the last election to just nine, according to an exit poll.

The left-leaning party appeared to be hammered by its supporters for its role over the last four years in pushing through a tough austerity package as junior member in a two-party Cabinet with the right-wing VVD party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Labor Party junior Cabinet minister Sharon Dijksma called the defeat, "an enormous slap for us all and I think that all social democrats this evening have a scratch on their soul."

Dijksma says that Labor for four years, "tried to haul this country in a fair and reasonable way out of the crisis, but the results of that have not been convincingly portrayed to our voters."

Tamara van Ark, campaign leader of Rutte's liberal VVD party, said: "I am so proud at what has happened and happy that we have been given the trust again" by voters.