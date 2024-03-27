Wildcats play Clemson Thursday
Trident Grill in Midtown is getting its gameplan together for the Wildcats' Sweet Sixteen matchup Thursday.
Trident Grill in Midtown is getting its gameplan together for the Wildcats' Sweet Sixteen matchup Thursday.
Reddit's stock surge is the latest sign that investors' risk appetite hasn't peaked.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
With all 30 MLB teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
Microsoft is bringing together its Windows experiences and its Windows devices teams to form one division, and it has appointed company veteran Pavan Davuluri with the task of leading it.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
The Cyclones are headed to their second Sweet 16 in three years.
More than 43,000 fans have given it their seal of approval — and it's over 40% off.
BMW says EVs, gas cars sharing same platform is the 'right solution' for customers; company is all-in on its two-pronged strategy.
McGregor's "Road House" hit Prime Video this week.
In an era where data is king and its volume and complexity are exploding, Protecto aims to eliminate the long-standing dilemma businesses face between leveraging AI's power while ensuring data privacy. Protecto's APIs are designed to protect sensitive data across the AI life cycle while maintaining its utility. The company announced it raised a $4 million seed funding round led by Together Fund, with contributions from Better Capital, FortyTwo VC, Arali Ventures and Speciale Invest.
How will the G League Ignite's disappointing final season impact their draft-eligible players?
Samsung is running a new promotion that doles out a free 65-inch 4K TV when you pre-order one of its new 4K, 8K, OLED or Frame TVs for 2024.
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
The Kings provided no timetable for Kevin Huerter's return.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.