Wildcat fire northeast of metro Phoenix now 23% contained

Aided by calm winds and an increased workforce, firefighters have contained nearly a quarter of the 14,000-acre Wildcat fire burning northeast of the Phoenix metro.

As of noon Tuesday, the blaze was burning in tall grass and brush near Vista Verde north of Dynamite Blvd and 136th Street, west of Bartlett Lake on the Cave Creek Ranger District, fire officials reported. The Wildcat fire was 23% contained.

Its origin is still undetermined. The fire was first reported Saturday. No evacuations have been needed thus far.

Authorities urged the public to sign up for the Maricopa County Emergency Notification System to receive prompt alerts about emergency evacuations.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 23% of Wildcat fire northeast of metro Phoenix now contained