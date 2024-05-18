Wildcat Fire grows to approximately 5,000 acres, causes road closures near Bartlett Lake

PHOENIX - A new wildfire erupted northeast of Cave Creek that is estimated at 5,000 acres.

It has been called the Wildcat Fire and was first reported at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a release, the Geronimo and Prescott hotshot crews, air tankers and a helicopter have been ordered to battle the blaze.

Scottsdale Fire also assisted with containing the fire.

WILDFIRE UPDATE:



The #WildcatFire near Vista Verde north of Dynamite Blvd and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District is currently estimated to be 5,000 acres. #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/ENmbDjl9QB — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) May 19, 2024

Parties were being escorted off Bartlett Lake to safety as the unpredictability of the fire threatened people in the area.

Roads were closed near the intersection of Horseshoe Dam and Bartlett Dam roads as officials stated the fire was burning on both sides of Bartlett Dam Road.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras captured the fire from nearly 20 miles away.

Map of where the fire is: