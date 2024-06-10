Wild weather week ahead: From downright chilly temperatures to scorching heat in store for Akron

A heatwave is expected across northern Ohio later this week.

Northern Ohio is a four season kind of place.

And it's going to feel a bit like all four seasons this week.

The week will start unseasonably chilly with highs in the 60s on Monday and lows in the 40s on Tuesday morning.

It is so cold on Monday that Cedar Point has decided to close its Soak City Waterpark in Sandusky for the day.

The typical high for this time of year in Akron and Canton is in the low 80s.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will slowly rise over the course of the week before hitting the upper 80s by Thursday.

There's a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

The high on Sunday is expected to be in the upper 80s.

What a difference a week will make as the high next Monday in Akron and Canton is expected to be in the 90s.

What's the forecast?

Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

