WILD VIDEO: Bystander captures road rage shooting at busy Plaza Midwood intersection

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bystander sitting outside a café at a busy Plaza Midwood intersection captured a scary scene unfold Monday afternoon in the heart of the neighborhood.

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the incident near 1500 Central Ave in the Plaza Midwood community Monday afternoon around 2:48 p.m.

Video posted on social media by @thecheekybeen showed a scary exchange between two drivers right in the middle of a busy intersection in the heart of Plaza Midwood. Bystanders are sitting outside MilkBread, which is housed where the now-defunct and longtime Dairy Queen existed.

The video then shows a driver getting out of his vehicle with what appears to be a baseball bat-type object and slamming the object on the trunk of a vehicle in front of him. Moments later, the car struck by the object circles back and one gunshot could be heard coming from that car. The video captured the shooting with what appeared to be a bullet striking the driver’s side-view mirror. One victim was transported to an area medical center to be treated for minor injuries, according to the police report. It is unclear exactly how many people were in either of the cars.

Three victims are listed in the police report. $500 in damages was reported on a Toyota RAV4, which appeared to be the vehicle struck by gunfire. $200 was reported on a second, unidentified vehicle.

There is no mention of an arrest or a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

