Wild turtle painted in what may be a senior prank. It’s no joke to Port Royal wetlands group

A not-for-profit group is seeking information on culprits who removed a turtle from Cypress Wetlands and Rookery in Port Royal and painted its shell before returning it to its natural habitat.

The Friends of the Port Royal Cypress Wetlands, a not-for-profit that promotes the wetlands, notified the public in a Facebook post Thursday that a yellowed-bellied slider was discovered on Tuesday with “24” and other markings painted on its shell in an apparent reference to the year 2024.

It looks like the turtle was removed from the water in order to paint its shell before being returned.

This yellow-bellied slider turtle was discovered with it shell painted at Cypress Wetlands in Port Royal. It is illegal to disturb or harass wildlife.

The group has notified Port Royal police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources as disturbing or harassing wildlife is against the law.

“We suspect maybe this MAY be some type of senior prank,” the group says. “We were kids once too, but this is not acceptable.”

The incident was disturbing for a few reasons, the group said. One, nesting birds could have abandoned nests filled with eggs or chicks because people were trespassing in the waters. Second, entering the water at Cypress Wetlands is dangerous.

“Gators, gators, gators....,” the group wrote. “Whoever did this, well your story could have ended with not such a great outcome.”

“This makes me angry!” one person posted in the replies. “You are right — this could have ended badly! Hope they find out who did this and that the culprit is prosecuted!”

If you have information on the suspect or suspects, Friends of Cypress Wetlands asks that you message them on Facebook at facebook.com/FriendsofPRCypressWetlands or contact the group at friendsofportroyalcypresswetlands.org/contact-us/. The group says tips can be given anonymously with no questions asked.

Friends of Cypress Wetlands if seeking information on who painted the shell of this turtle with “2024.”