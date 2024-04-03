Wild Loon Ranch: a legacy of love

(PEYTON, Colo.) — Originally a dog boarding facility, Wild Loon Ranch transformed into a refuge for animals in need of care. Fueled by Ellen Scipione’s compassionate heart and her commitment to continuing her father’s legacy, the ranch would flourish, evolving into something far greater than ever imagined.

“I was doing dog rescue out of this office property and after closing the boarding business, I actually was getting requests for rescue of livestock,” Scipione said. “Can you take my horse? Can you take my goat? Can you take my dogs? So I started rescuing farm animals.”

Wild Loon Ranch located in Peyton is home to more than a hundred animals which are all cared for by one determined woman.

Spread across 15 acres, the property serves as a sanctuary for a diverse array of animals, providing a forever home for those who were once on the edge of displacement.

“That’s what you see here is a lot of the animals on this farm [are] rescues, owner surrenders,” Scipione said. “Owners that had difficulty taking care of their animals and they’re here now living their best life.”

At Wild Loon Ranch, silence is rare, as the multitude of animal sounds fills every corner with life.

From fur to feathers, the ranch provides a home for over a hundred animals, all under the care of Scipione. She tends to their needs, ensuring they are fed and greeted throughout the day.

“I run it by myself, so you kind of have to pick your way around and have the same flow every day,” Scipione said. “I will say your flow is going to get messed up on a daily basis, there are fences that get broken and there’s babies that get born and it’s going to mess you up. Then you just pick up where you left off.”

One of the many birds being cared for at Wild Loon Ranch.

The property is home to more than a hundred animals including this alpaca.

One of the baby goats could be spotted on Wild Loon Ranch.

Many different animals have found their permeant home thanks to the Wild Loon Ranch.

Although it may appear quiet with only Scipione tending to the animals, these animals never fail to express their gratitude.

“Honestly, I would be lying if I said peace and quiet because you don’t get that here,” Scipione said. “There’s always an animal talking to you from some corner, but I love just being around the animals, that’s my favorite part.”

Ellen Scipione can often be spotted caring for one of the numerous animals on the land.

If it’s not the animals’ voices heard, wind chimes resonate across the property, serving as a constant reminder to Scipione of the support she receives from a beloved presence no longer on this earth.

“Honestly, what keeps me going is my father’s legacy,” Scipione said. “That’s what keeps me going, is that I’m doing this out of the love he had for nature, the love he had for birds. I have a problem with birds. I love, love, love the bird aspect of my property. I started out with four chickens and now I don’t know how many I have left.”

The memory of Scipione’s father is a constant presence on the property, as she feels him right by her side and in this wind chime.

Although it is no simple task tending to those who roam the property, Scipione’s labor of love provides them a forever home and the nurturing support they need from someone who cares deeply.

“But the legacy of my dad is what keeps me going,” Scipione said. “I feel him here and that’s what’s going to keep this growing, and I hope that people will come out and see what we do.

Calls for owner surrenders and farm rescues prompted the owner of Wild Loon Ranch to transform it into the present-day safe haven it has become.

Looking to the future, one of Scipione’s goals is to educate people of all ages about the importance of caring for these animals and to show the educational value of the land. She recommends checking out their website and Facebook to further connect with her.

“My goal for this property actually, I can sum it up in one word–education,” Scipione said. “I am looking to share my knowledge and share what I do with the public, mostly with kids. June 1st, I hope to open to educational tours, birthday parties for age groups, girls scouts, and just to share my knowledge.”

