Wild fight breaks out between group of moms with strollers at Disneyland

Footage online shows a group of three or four women, one of whom is pushing a stroller, punching and slapping a person on the ground while young children look on (@7.14layla_/ Instagram)

Shocking footage shared online has captured the moment that a group of women attacked another woman at a Disneyland resort in California, while young children stood looking on.

The incident unfolded at around 5pm on 23 April close to the Pixar Pier attraction at the Disneyland California Adventure resort in Anaheim, California.

In the footage – originally posted on Instagram – a group of three or four women can be seen punching and slapping another person on the floor.

One of the women is still pushing her stroller during the attack while several young children are seen standing mere inches from the fracas.

Onlookers are seen reacting in disbelief as one of the women is heard saying: “You started hitting us… So how about that?”

Another woman then enters the fray, yelling “leave her alone” and attempting to break up the fight.

Footage online shows a group of three or four women, one of whom is pushing a stroller, punching and slapping a person on the ground (@7.14layla_/ Instagram)

Anaheim Police said officers were called in to keep the peace, though no arrests were made.

The cause of the incident remains unclear.

However, the guest who started the fight was removed from Disneyland Resort property, according to Disneyland officials.

Young children look on as the savage incident unfolds close to the Pixar Pier attraction (@7.14layla_/ Instagram)

A spokesperson from Disneyland told US outlets that Disneyland Resort will not tolerate any type of violence.

The Independent has reached out to Disneyland and the Anaheim Police Department for further comment on the incident.