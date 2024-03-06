Wiggly Bridge Distillery in York wins gold medal for whiskey

YORK, Maine — Wiggly Bridge Distillery, a family-owned and operated craft distillery in York, has been awarded a Gold medal by The Fifty Best for its New England Single Malt Whiskey.

The Fifty Best is a digital guide to wines and spirits. Using professional criteria, a panel of judges blind-tasted more than a dozen American single malt whiskies and rated them individually on a 1- to 5-point scoring system with 5 being the highest.

After tallying the scores, Wiggly Bridge Distillery was one of the ones who came out on top.

Their award-winning New England Single Malt is crafted from 100% Maine-grown malted barley.

David Woods II, left, and his father David Woods are the owners of Wiggly Bridge Distillery on Route 1 in York, Maine.

"My son and I have always been aficionados of fine whiskies, with a particular fondness for bourbon,” said Wiggly Bridge co-owner David Woods. “Our venture into creating a unique New England Single Malt Whisky was driven by a desire to innovate while paying homage to tradition. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to excellence."

Woods said the distillation process begins with barley sourced from the northern reaches of Maine. It undergoes floor malting at Blue Ox Malthouse in Lisbon Falls, Maine, before embarking on the journey of cooking, fermenting, distilling, and barrel aging at Wiggly Bridge's facility.

The judges' notes paint a vivid picture of the whisky's complex character: “From the aromatic blend of caramel, toffee, and mocha to the intricate palate featuring notes of honey, dried fruit, and ginger, culminating in a finish rich with dark chocolate, mocha, and a creamy, ultra-smooth texture. This profile underscores the distillery's mastery over the craft, producing a whisky that is not only rich in flavor but also embodies the spirit of innovation and tradition that defines the American single malt category.”

Wiggly Bridge Distillery was founded in 2012 by David Woods and his son David Woods Jr. The distillery is named after the Wiggly Bridge, a small wooden pedestrian bridge in York, which is claimed to be the world’s smallest suspension bridge. The distillery offers a range of spirits, including bourbon, rye, rum, gin, and vodka, as well as tours, tastings, and events. The distillery has won several awards and recognitions for its products, including the 2019 Best In Category at the Seattle International Spirits Competition.

