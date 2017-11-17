Wiggins returns to competitive sport at indoor rowing champs

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former Tour de France winner and Olympic Gold medalist Britain's Bradley Wiggins greets spectators prior to competing in the six day race at the Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium. Britain’s anti-doping agency says Wednesday Nov. 15, 2017, it won’t bring any charges over the medical package dispatched to star Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins after the investigation was hampered by the lack of accurate records held by cycling authorities. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

LONDON (AP) — Bradley Wiggins is returning to competitive sport for the first time since retiring from cycling, with the former Tour de France champion taking part in British Rowing's indoor championships next month.

British Rowing said on Friday that the 37-year-old Wiggins will compete in a 2,000-meter race in the Dec. 9 event at the velodrome where cycling was staged during the London Olympics in 2012.

Wiggins retired from cycling last year after winning a fifth Olympic gold in the Rio de Janeiro Games. He has since enjoyed rowing on an indoor machine for fitness, sharing images of his workouts on social media.

Wiggins this week said he was put through "living hell" over the past year while U.K. Anti-Doping investigated allegations of wrongdoing in cycling, which centered on the contents of a medical package delivered to Wiggins at the 2011 Dauphine Libere race in France.

No charges will be brought by UKAD and Wiggins denounced what he perceived as a "malicious witch hunt."