Wife Of Teacher Accused Of Abducting Student Files For Divorce

Law enforcement officials in the state issued an amber alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who went missing on March 13.

Amid ongoing search for missing Tennessee student Elizabeth Thomas, the wife of former teacher Tad Cummins — suspected to have kidnapped the teen —filed for divorce, according to reports. Law enforcement authorities in Tennessee listed Cummins in the state’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” and issued a warrant against him for abducting and having sexual contact with 15-year-old Elizabeth.

On Friday, Jill Cummins filed for divorce from her husband citing “irreconcilable differences.” She also alleged the 50-year-old is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” WKRN.com reported citing the court documents.

Read: Timeline Of Events In Tennessee Teen's Abduction

Last month, Jill urged Cummins to surrender following the kidnapping allegations.

“Tad this is not you,” Jill said. “This is not who you are. We can help you get through this... your family wants their poppy back. Please do the right thing, turn yourself into police and bring yourself home.”

“I had no idea my husband was involved with anything that could have led to this,” she said. “Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home.”

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Elizabeth, a student at Maury County’s Culleoka Unit School, went missing March 13 after her parents dropped her at a restaurant in the morning. Following this, Tennessee law enforcement officials issued an Amber Alert and suspected Cummins to be behind her disappearance.

On Friday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released video footage showing the missing student-teacher pair a Wal-Mart store in Oklahoma City. The video was from March 15, according to TBI, in which Cummins appeared with darker hair, while Elizabeth apparently sported red hair.

There has been speculation that Elizabeth and Cummins had a romantic relationship, but the head of TBI shot down such reports.

“She is 15, a child. He is 50, a grown man. She’s a high school freshman. He’s a former teacher. This is, and was, not a romance,” TBI director Mark Gwyn said. “This was manipulation solely to benefit Tad Cummins. This is not a fairy tale. This is a case of kidnapping.”

Related Articles