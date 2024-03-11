Wife of slain UConn prof pleads guilty to manslaughter. His body was found months after he died.

The wife of a University of Connecticut professor found dead in the couple’s Burlington home in 2018 pleaded guilty Monday to a manslaughter charge.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 76, appeared in court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree larceny, after she allegedly killed her husband and continued to collect his checks from UConn as his body was hidden in their home for several months, according the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Kosuda-Bigazzi had been facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence and first-degree larceny in the death of her elderly husband, UConn pathology professor Pierluigi Bigazzi, records show.

Bigazzi was found wrapped in plastic trash bags and duct tape in the basement of the couple’s home at 70 Smith Lane in Burlington.

Investigators believe the 84-year-old professor was killed sometime in July 2017, but his body was not found until early February of the following year, prompting Kosuda-Bigazzi’s arrest.

Investigators found that Bigazzi’s paychecks from UConn were still being deposited into the couple’s joint checking account during those seven months.

Police discovered Bigazzi’s remains during a welfare check requested by the professor’s employers.

Bigazzi was working from home at the time and was not expected on campus to teach any in-person courses, but records show that officials at UConn Health asked police to check on Bigazzi’s well-being after they went multiple months without hearing from him.

UConn Health wasn’t made aware of his death until February 2018. Before then, the school paid over 11 weeks of pay into a joint account held by the Bigazzis, all after he was reportedly killed.

Records also show that Kosuda-Bigazzi allegedly wrote in a journal that she killed her husband with a hammer in self defense. In the note, she describes striking her husband with a hammer during a brawl, after he came at her with the hammer while they were fighting about work she wanted him to do on their deck.

State police found blood spatter on the kitchen floor, ceiling and cabinets, records show.

Kosuda-Bigazzi’s case was expected to go to trial soon, but Monday’s guilty plea means Kosuda-Bigazzi will likely appear in court next for her sentencing, which is slated for June 28 in Hartford.

“This case has been pending for six years so we are thankful we were able to reach a resolution today,” Hartford Judicial District State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said in a statement.