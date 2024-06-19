Wife shoots husband at Cherryville home: PD

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman is facing first-degree attempted murder charges following a shooting this week at a home in Cherryville, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a barricaded incident around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday night at a residence on W. First Street. 53-year-old William Stiles was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of the home and was transported to an area medical center for treatment.

Julie Stiles, 50, was located on the front porch of the home and was arrested, according to the police report. She has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and is being held under no bond at the Gaston County Jail.

Queen City News is working to learn the relationship between the two and has reached out to Cherryville Police.

Det. Richardson is the lead on the case.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

