Wife of Myrtle Beach pastor died at the end of April. Here’s a timeline of what happened

Mica Miller, wife of Pastor John-Paul Miller at Solid Rock Church in Market Common, died in Robeson County at the end of April, spurring a death investigation from the police and national interest in the story.

Here is a timeline of what happened.

Oct. 8 & 9, 2023 - Mica Miller files for divorce from John-Paul Miller, according to the South Carolina Judicial Branch.

Feb. 13, 2024 - the October divorce was dismissed.

Feb. 22 & 23, 2024 - John-Paul Miller files for separation from Mica Miller.

March 12, 2024 - the February separation was dismissed without prejudice.

April 15 & 16, 2024 - Mica Miller filed for separation.

April 23, 2024 - a hearing for the separation was set for June 5 and a notice went out.

April 27, 2024 - Mica Miller was found dead with gunshot wounds at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County.

April 28, 2024 - John-Paul Miller gave a sermon, mentioning Mica’s death at the end of the sermon. He told the church her death was self-induced.

May 5, 2024 - two memorial ceremonies were held for Mica, one at Solid Rock Church in Market Common attended by John-Paul Miller and the other along the beach in North Myrtle Beach organized by Mica Miller’s family.