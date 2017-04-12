Wife of Man Who Was Among 13 Killed in Bus Crash Found Dead in Home

The wife of a bus driver who was killed in a crash along with 12 other senior citizens on their way home from a bible retreat last month has been found dead in her home.

Police told InsideEdition.com that they responded to Dianne Barrett’s Texas home on Tuesday at about 10:00 a.m. on a call of a medical emergency and found her dead.

Spokesman David Ferguson said Barrett was "by herself at the time of her death."

An autopsy has been ordered but police said there were no signs of foul play.

Barrett was a ministry assistant at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, where the other victims attended.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dianne Barrett," The church said in a statement. "We continue to pray for our Lord's mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve," the church said.

The 20-year-old, Jack D. Young, who is suspected of causing the crash that killed Barrett’s husband, 67-year-old Murray Barrett, has not been charged as the investigation is ongoing.

Court records released Tuesday revealed that Young had taken two pills of Clonazepam and the generic forms of Ambien and Lexapro, according to MySanAntonio.com.

Young said Clonazepam made him sleepy and a state trooper said in a sworn statement he had probable cause to believe the 20-year-old was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the paper.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash also said Young reportedly apologized after the crash and said he was texting.

