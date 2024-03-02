Wife of Horry County firefighter dies in house fire near Nichols, family says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The wife of an Horry County firefighter died Thursday night in a house fire in the area of Highway 917 and Farguson Road near Nichols.

Martha Bibbee, 63, died in the fire. Her husband, Robbie Bibbee, has worked for Horry County Fire Rescue for 14 years at Station 10. Two family dogs, chihuahuas named Buttercup and Gizzy, also died.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Martha Bibbee was pronounced dead at McLeod Loris ER from smoke inhalation.

HCFR said it happened just before 8 p.m., and the home was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“All I could see was fired and where was my sister at,” Debra Causey, Martha Bibbee’s sister said.

Robbie Bibbee said the fire broke out while crews were out all day trying to control a wildfire in the area. The fire started in the kitchen.

Units from the Loris Fire Department, Mullins Fire Rescue, South Carolina State Fire and the Horry County Police Department assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. Highway 917 was closed to allow crews to safely work in the area.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

