Wife of former Frederick County official Blaine Young accuses him of domestic violence, putting gun to her head

Blaine Young, a former president of the Frederick County Board of Commissioners and former Frederick alderman, has been accused by his wife of domestic violence, according to three court filings in Maryland and West Virginia.

A West Virginia judge denied Lori Young’s attempt to obtain a final protective order against Blaine Young, but her similar attempt in Frederick County is pending, following a June 14 hearing that included allegations of an assault at a dance, an altercation before a party and cocaine use by Blaine Young.

In a June 5 petition for a protective order filed in Frederick County District Court, Lori Young alleged six incidents in which Blaine Young smacked, punched, pushed and choked her, and that he put a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her on two separate occasions.

Blaine Young testified in a June 14 District Court hearing on a final protective order that he never brandished a gun at his wife or anyone else. He also denied ever having struck, pushed or otherwise physically abused his wife in any other way.

When asked about his alleged cocaine use, Blaine Young said in an interview on Wednesday that he would be willing to take a drug test. He did not deny having ever used cocaine, but said Lori Young’s “lies and exaggerations are not true.”

According to Lori Young’s petition, the incidents of abuse took place between December 2, 2023, and May 25, 2024.

On the last day listed in the petition, Lori Young alleged, Blaine Young pushed her out of a golf cart he was driving near their camping lot at River Bend Park in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

In connection with the May 25 incident, Lori Young obtained an emergency protective order and Blaine Young was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to a May 26 criminal complaint filed in Berkeley County Magistrate Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Blaine Young told police that his wife accidentally fell out of the golf cart as he was making a sharp right turn. He also said both he and his wife had been drinking all day.

West Virginia State Police charged Blaine Young with domestic battery based on evidence including scrapes and bruises on Lori Young’s torso, left hip and left elbow, according to the complaint.

Blaine Young was briefly held in Eastern Regional Jail in Berkeley County. He was released on May 26 after posting $1,500 bail, online court records show.

On May 27, Blaine Young pleaded not guilty to the domestic battery charge. The next hearing in that case is scheduled for July 22.

On June 5 — the same day Lori Young filed a petition for protection from domestic violence in Frederick County — the emergency protective order in West Virginia from May 25 was terminated and her request for a domestic violence protective order was denied by a Berkeley County Family Court judge.

According to a document Blaine Young shared with The Frederick News-Post, the Family Court denied Lori Young’s petition for a protective order due to a lack of jurisdiction and insufficient evidence to support the allegations of domestic violence or abuse.

During the June 14 hearing in Frederick County, Lori Young said she was beginning the process of separating from Blaine Young after seven years of marriage. As of Wednesday, there was no record of a divorce proceeding visible in online court records.

JURISDICTIONAL ISSUES

In Frederick County, Lori Young was granted a temporary protective order on June 5 prohibiting Blaine Young from abusing or contacting her.

The order required Blaine Young to surrender his firearms and stay away from Lori Young’s residence and place of work. It also granted Lori Young temporary possession of the couple’s pets.

In a phone interview on June 11, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Clarke confirmed that Blaine Young had surrendered a pistol and a shotgun to the agency.

During a June 14 hearing, Alan Winik — an attorney representing Blaine Young in Frederick County District Court — asked visiting Judge Marc Rasinsky to dismiss Lori Young’s petition because the matter had already been settled by another court.

Winik called Lori Young’s filing of a new petition in Frederick County following the court’s order on the protective order in Berkeley County “a quintessential case of forum shopping.”

Winik said the new case should be thrown out based on the judicial doctrines of res judicata and collateral estoppel, which prevent litigants from rehashing claims and issues of fact that have already been adjudicated.

In the protective order petition filed by Lori Young in Berkeley County, she referenced only the May 25 incident and “prior threats by a weapon of a gun.”

The protective order petition filed by Lori Young in Frederick County included multiple new accusations.

During the hearing on June 14, Lori Young said she was advised by Frederick County Courthouse personnel that she could list any incidents that occurred in the past year in her petition.

Winik noted that all of the additional incidents listed in the Frederick County petition were alleged to have occurred before Lori Young filed the petition in Berkeley County, meaning she could have listed them at that time.

After taking a brief recess to review West Virginia law, Rasinsky said he was “not totally comfortable” with the Berkeley County court’s ruling on Lori Young’s request for a protective order.

Specifically, Rasinsky questioned how a court could make findings of fact while also saying it did not have jurisdiction.

Due to the discrepancy, Rasinsky granted Lori Young a new temporary protective order valid through July 12, giving himself time to issue a written order in the case.

A hearing on the final protective order is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on July 12. No written order in the case had been issued as of Wednesday.

Frederick County Clerk Kristin Gray said in a phone interview on Tuesday that a written order issued later in a petition for a final protective order is atypical. Usually, those cases are heard and decided on the same day.

Gray said Rasinsky was scheduled in January — before there were charges against Blaine Young — to hear cases in Frederick County on June 14.

Gray said Frederick County judges would typically recuse themselves if a case involved a public figure such as Blaine Young to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

FINAL PROTECTIVE ORDER HEARING

During the June 14 hearing, Lori Young — who represented herself — said the May 25 incident in Berkeley County felt “almost like a relief” because it provided her with a way to seek help outside Frederick County, where she said Blaine Young knows many people.

“I feel I’m in imminent danger,” she said.

In her testimony, Lori Young recounted an alleged Dec. 2, 2023, incident in which she claims that Blaine Young threw a pistol onto the bed next to her and told her to shoot him and herself.

When she refused, Lori Young said, Blaine Young picked up the gun, put it against her head and threatened to shoot her.

Lori Young said she attempted to barricade herself in the bathroom and call 911, but did not do so because Blaine used his foot to stop her from closing the door and because she feared for her life.

She said she was able to de-escalate the situation by reminding Blaine Young about a party they were expected to attend that evening.

Blaine Young said in an interview on Wednesday that the party referenced in court was at Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle’s home.

Blaine Young said that he “never has [and] never will” intimidate anyone with a gun, adding that he has a handgun wear and carry permit, and has received training on gun safety.

Blaine Young’s son, Andrew Young, testified in court on June 14 that Lori Young told him about the Dec. 2, 2023, incident after the temporary protective order had been issued in Frederick County, barring Blaine Young from the residence the couple shared with Blaine’s mother.

Lori Young’s sister, Lisa Mould, said during the hearing that she witnessed Blaine Young abuse Lori Young during a dance on March 16.

That night, Mould said, Lori Young was standing with a drink in her hand when Blaine Young came up behind her, grabbed her breast and shook it aggressively.

When Lori Young turned around and told her husband to stop, Mould said, Blaine “punched her down below” and put his arm around her neck. Mould said the couple left the event early following the incident.

Asked about the incident on Wednesday, Blaine Young said “Lori and I have always played around,” but insisted he was never violent toward her. He said there were hundreds of people at the dance, including law enforcement officers who would have intervened if they observed him abusing his wife.

John Christian Riser, a friend of Blaine Young and Lori Young’s now-former boss, confirmed in court during questioning by Lori Young that she told him about Blaine Young’s “excessive cocaine use” during the time frame covered by her petition for a protective order.

However, Riser also testified that he saw the couple on a regular basis and never personally witnessed Blaine Young acting inappropriately toward Lori Young.

Blaine Young’s mother, Carol Young, who lived with the couple during their marriage, testified that she never saw Blaine Young act inappropriately toward Lori Young, nor did she ever “hear a ruckus” in their part of the home.

However, Lori Young countered that Carol Young had trouble hearing at times, pointing to how Carol Young had difficulty hearing questions from Winik moments earlier, despite the courtroom being quiet. Lori Young also said that the part of the home in which the couple lived was separate from Carol Young’s residence.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Lori Young said she has started getting her things together and is preparing to leave the home where she is currently living with Carol Young. She also said she no longer works for Riser.

Lori Young said her “fingers are crossed” that Rasinsky will grant her a final protective order against her husband.

“I hope it goes in my favor, because I’m scared and I don’t know what else to do,” she said.

Isabella Carrero-Baptista contributed to this report.