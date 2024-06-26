Wife filed for divorce 8 days before her husband shot and killed her, police say

A man in Sun City was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife and mother-in-law Tuesday.

A few minutes past 3 a.m. officers responded to a call reporting a kidnapping and a man with a gun in an apartment complex near Grand Avenue and North 111th Avenue, Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they found one woman dead and another suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but still alive.

Officials said the living victim was able to identify the suspect as her husband, 60-year-old Robert McGrath, who she had filed for divorce from the week prior.

According to the report, the victim said it was McGrath who had broken into the apartment before using his pistol to shoot her and her mother multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died, said police.

Arrest records stated that the individuals who had placed the 911 call were the victims' downstairs neighbors. The neighbors were awoken at 3 a.m. to the sound of a "loud banging noise" coming from the upstairs apartment, police said in the report.

With their cell phone in hand, the downstairs neighbors went to check out the noise and discovered McGrath standing in the open doorway. Reports say that he was dressed in all dark clothing and gloves while holding a handgun in the victim's open doorway.

The neighbors told police that McGrath pointed the gun at them while he told them to lay on the ground, and that if they moved, he would shoot them. McGrath stole the neighbor's phone while they were on the ground.

At their next opportunity, the neighbors safely ran from McGrath back downstairs to their apartment where they called the police, arrest records stated. In the police report, the neighbors recounted that McGrath had been yelling that he was going to kill them while they made their escape.

Police arrested McGrath at his residence in El Mirage where they located ammunition that was the same caliber as the casings found at the scene. After the arrest, police said McGrath requested an attorney.

McGrath was charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He is now being held on a $2 million bond.

Police reports also stated that McGrath had a history of domestic violence.

The victim, McGrath's wife, had filed for divorce eight days prior to the incident and had also recently filed a report with the El Mirage Police Department alleging that she had audio recordings of McGrath threatening to kill her.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sun City man arrested after wife and mother-in-law shot to death