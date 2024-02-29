Wife dreams she won lottery, then has husband buy a ticket. Prize leaves him ‘shaking’

A man in Maryland was left stunned after listening to his wife’s advice about buying a lottery ticket, officials said.

The restaurant employee’s wife was overseas when she had a dream the two won “a lot of money” playing the lottery, according to a Feb. 29 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

That’s when she told him to go buy a ticket, officials said.

The Glen Burnie man, who plays Powerball and Mega Millions when the jackpot catches his eye, drove to a 7-Eleven in Pasadena and bought a $10 Fast Play Mega Multiplier ticket, officials said.

“It wasn’t a Powerball or Mega Millions night, those are the games I first thought to play,” the man told lottery officials. “But then, I saw the Mega Multiplier ticket.”

Once the man “saw the matching numbers” on his ticket, his “legs started shaking,” officials said.

He had won $100,000.

“I thought about keeping it from my wife until she returns next week, but I couldn’t. Our phone call that night was a very happy one,” he told officials.

The man said he’s previously won a few $500 lottery prizes over the years.

“I thought I was pretty lucky, I never really expected to win more than that,” he told lottery officials.

The man won the fourth top prize in the game, officials said. There are 26 $100,000 prizes remaining as of Feb. 29.

Pasadena is about 20 miles south of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

