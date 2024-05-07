Wife’s delayed flight turns into stroke of luck for lottery player. ‘It was awesome’

A flight delay proved to be a stroke of luck for a North Carolina lottery player.

Donald Cardwell of Kernersville said he was planning to give his wife a ride from the airport when he bought a scratch-off ticket worth $100,000.

“Her flight was running late so I decided to stop and try my luck,” Cardwell told the N.C. Education Lottery in a May 6 news release. “It was awesome.”

Then, Cardwell picked up his wife and shared the news of his jackpot win.

“She told me, ‘You are the luckiest person I’ve ever seen,’” Cardwell said. “She’s definitely excited.”

The husband got richer after taking a trip to Tony’s Food Mart in Greensboro. While there, he spent $20 on the winning ticket for the Big Cash Payout game.

“We were planning to take a cruise to the Caribbean in the fall so I can use this win to help with that,” Cardwell told lottery officials. “I’ve never been on one before.”

In addition to going on his first cruise, Cardwell said he hopes to put his prize money toward bills. He kept $71,506 after taxes.

It’s not the first time a travel mishap has taken a lucky turn. In Kentucky, a stranded flight attendant played the lottery and won big, McClatchy News reported in 2022.

Kernersville, North Carolina, is a roughly 20-mile drive northwest from Greensboro.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

