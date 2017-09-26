This Wife's Grocery List For Her Husband Is Hilariously Extra

Some people prefer to bring a detailed list when they go grocery shopping. Era Golwalkar’s husband Gaurav gets one with diagrams and bullet points.

The couple, who live in Pune, India, takes turns grocery shopping every other week, Era told HuffPost. While she is a “foodie” who “lives to eat,” her husband doesn’t really prioritize food and “eats to live,” she said.

So, she made him an annotated, illustrated grocery list to guide him through the veggie aisle. An image of the list has gotten nearly 5,000 likes on Twitter, with responses from all over the world.

This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers #bigbasket#grofers#reliancefreshpic.twitter.com/cGkPuRAvE9 — Era Londhe (@eralondhe) September 23, 2017

The list includes parameters for vegetables like onions (“small size, round shape”) and mirchi, which is the Marathi name for a type of chilli pepper (“dark green, long and straight”). Era, an artist, added some doodles as well to specify shape and size.

Era said that while she understands how some people might see the list as condescending, her husband isn’t offended by it. In fact, he posted the image on his LinkedIn page before she shared it on Twitter.

“This is how we have been making our shopping lists for the last four to five months now,” Era told HuffPost. “It has been working well.”

Apparently lots of people struggle with how their partners handle the grocery shopping (or don’t), and should probably take notes.

Me: Want me to go grocery shopping?



Wife: NO. All you do is text me questions the whole time. I'll do it.



Husbanding level: Expert. — Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) October 14, 2016

I think my girlfriend died. She went into a grocery store to buy just Fritos and it's been 20m. RIP. — Pants (@EddieNoPants) September 16, 2017

note to self: don't trust your husband to go grocery shopping alone or he'll come back with more cookies than a Girl Scout troop — Alyssa Jeffcoat (@alyssajeffcoat) September 10, 2017

If you like to try new things, like cheeseburger flavored CheezIts, then you should definitely send your husband to the grocery store. — the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) September 25, 2017

Wife: can you go to the grocery store?



Me [after slashing car tires] you're not gonna believe what happened — Covfefe Rock (@TheMichaelRock) September 13, 2017

My wife knows me well. Grocery list says "honey, NOT in a bear". I mean, given the choice, who wouldn't prefer honey in a bear shaped jar? — Phil Dague (@Mr_Downingtown) September 23, 2017

the man at the grocery store who's facetiming his wife to make sure he gets the correct yogurt is the kind of man i want to marry — Sylvia Stephenson (@Loudionp) September 22, 2017

According to my boyfriend's grocery list, the 4 main food groups are chicken nuggets, beer, ramen, and Twinkies. — Spooky Ames (@moonlifeasune) December 14, 2016

In a follow-up post with an “answer key,” Era explained the reasoning behind her very specific produce requests.

The list calls for both yellow and red tomatoes, she explained, because yellow ones last for a few days, and red ones are ready to use right away. And she asked for 350 grams of bhindi, or okra, because it’s the perfect amount to feed two.

Since many people wanted explanation of the vegetable list I gave to my husband @gaurav198512 , check for the answers :) @zedchrmsmpic.twitter.com/s5pNJ7K2YP — Era Londhe (@eralondhe) September 25, 2017

Looks like this couple saves room for sweet shared desserts, too. Aww.