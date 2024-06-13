A Wife Is Accused of Killing Husband Next to Cemetery. Did McDonald's Cup Crack Case 4 Years After Killing?

Casandra Hult was arraigned on first-degree reckless homicide charges years after her husband's death in 2020

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Cassandra Hult

An observant runner and a McDonalds cup may have helped police in Wisconsin solve a 2020 homicide case.

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cassandra Hult was arraigned on first-degree reckless homicide charges in Milwaukee County court on Monday, June 10, in connection with the 2020 death of her husband, Jose Santiago.

Santiago was found dead in March 2020 after a jogger who regularly ran past St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee called authorities after noticing the same car outside the cemetery two days in a row, the Journal Sentinel reported, citing a criminal complaint.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Santiago, 27, dead with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

Authorities questioned Hult in 2020, who said she was in Santiago's car on the morning of his death on March 22, 2020, and they'd argued over texts she found on his phone before he kicked her out of the car, according to the complaint. Subsequently, she said she went to a family member's house, the complaint states.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the complaint, Hult had claimed that she left the car at about 10 a.m. But authorities found a McDonald's receipt in the car reflecting a purchase at 12:29 p.m. that day,

ABC affiliate WISN 12 reports. Detective Jake Puschnig testified in court on June 10 that forensic testing and DNA on a cup showed that Hult had used it, which according to authorities, contradicted Hult's timeline.

According to the Journal Sentinel, police said Hult never mentioned going to McDonald's.

The criminal complaint against Hult further alleges that she left the state of Wisconsin after Santiago's death and reportedly confessed to murdering him to two different witnesses.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Hult's attorney. It's not clear if she has entered a plea to the charges against her.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.