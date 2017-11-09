Wiesberger leads in Sun City, Fleetwod 6 shots back

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger birdied the last hole to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday.

Wiesberger broke clear of the pack with a superb approach to No. 18 to set up his birdie, finishing with a 5-under 67 to edge ahead of four other players.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood (73), who can win the season title with a victory at Gary Player Country Club, was six shots off the pace at the penultimate tournament of the season.

Julian Suri, Scott Jamieson, Victor Dubuisson and Brandon Grace (all 68) were a shot behind Wiesberger, who won his fourth European Tour title in China in April.

Defending champion Alex Noren (69) was in a group of four players another shot back, alongside Charl Schwartzel, Hideto Tanihara and Graeme Storm.