Wiener World owner cites ongoing crime as reason for relocating Downtown restaurant

May 30—Wiener World Pittsburgh and its iconic hot dogs are setting up shop at a new location at the U.S. Steel Tower on June 3.

The popular hot dog joint, in business since 1965 at its Downtown Smithfield Street location, closed its doors on May 23.

Owner Denny Scott of Wilkins said he was forced to make what he described as a bittersweet business decision to relocate his popular eatery because of ongoing crime and an overall decline in safety in the area.

"My customers don't want to come down here," Scott said Wednesday. "This is absolutely the reason behind the move."

He explained many of his customers sent a clear message by complaining to him over the last year or more that they no longer want to visit the part of town where the hot dog stand has operated for more than 50 years.

And he listened.

"For the last five months the area is going back to what it was — Strawberry Way smells of urine and there's drug dealing — and it's too much physically and emotionally to stay," Scott said.

Over the past several years, Scott said his business has been repeatedly broken into and his employee tips and lunches have been stolen.

He provided an update Wednesday on the upcoming plans for Wiener World's new location inside the U.S. Steel Tower, located at 600 Grant St.

The new hot dog digs inside U.S. Steel will provide a well-lit area and be a nice amenity for the workers of the building and the dining public, Scott said.

"We're real comfortable being in an office building," said Scott of the concourse level location slated for the Wiener World.

The restaurant passed its Allegheny County health inspection "with flying colors" on Wednesday.

Customers looking for something to eat besides hot dogs are in luck because new menu items are coming with the new location.

"We're adding smash burgers and a Southern-style chicken sandwich," Scott said.

Customers were alerted to the news last week when Scott posted the moving announcement publicly on social media.

"We've worked tremendously hard to revive and keep this iconic brand alive and will not rewrite the next chapter in a storied history," read part of Wiener World's Facebook post.

The post garnered a robust reaction from loyal customers and fired up hot dog lovers across Western Pennsylvania.

"Best of luck! I'm sure your new spot will be amazing!! Love you!!" read one post.

"Sad to see this location close, but it's understandable. Looking forward to stopping by your new location," wrote one Facebook user.

"I'm just happy you guys ain't leaving downtown," read another.

In a 2023 TribLive interview, Scott revealed his stand faced challenges as fewer customers patronized the hot dog haven in a post-pandemic environment.

Additionally, Scott blamed what he described as frequent drug use as a customer deterrent.

Allegheny County officials announced the closing of the Smithfield United Church of Christ temporary overnight shelter last June, leaving more than 100 people who used the shelter several nights each week in a lodging lurch.

Scott is optimistic and said the new location will be for the better and expressed his appreciation to his loyal customers.

"This will be a nice place to be," he said.

Joyce Hanz is a native of Charleston, S.C. and is a features reporter covering the Pittsburgh region. She majored in media arts and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She can be reached at jhanz@triblive.com