Widow of U.S. Tourist Killed in London Attack Reveals Anguish, Says She Has 'No Hate' for Terrorist

The Utah widow whose husband was killed in the horrific Westminster terror attack two weeks ago has broken her silence, saying she was "crushed" when she found out her husband had perished.

In an interview with the BBC, Melissa Cochran praised her husband, Kurt, following his death at the hands of terrorist Khalid Masood, who plowed through a crowd in an SUV on the Westminster Bridge, not far from the Houses of Parliament.

"Kurt was probably the best man I ever met," she said as tears streamed down her face. "He was sweet and kind. He was the love of my life."

Cochran also revealed the heartbreaking moment she found out Kurt, 54, didn’t survive.

"My parents walked out of the room and came back in and grabbed my hand and said that he didn’t make it, which crushed me," Cochran said.

Melissa, who was seriously injured in the March 22 attack, says she forgives the man who turned her life upside down.

"I don’t feel any ill will towards him," she said. "I actually kind of feel a little sorry for him. No hate."

She recalled the moments prior to the attack, which occurred on the last day of their trip.

"We just were having another wonderful day on our vacation and just enjoying the sites, taking pictures, making our way to the Abbey," she told the BBC. "I don't remember much more after that so crossing the bridge, we were almost there."

The Cochrans were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in London at the time. Following the attack, a wheelchair-bound Melissa was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at a memorial service for families and survivors at Westminster Abbey, just feet from where the attack occurred.

Five people, including the terrorist, were killed and dozens of others were injured in the attack.

