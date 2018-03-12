Her Husband Killed 49 People In Orlando. Now She's On Trial For Terrorism.

One year and nine months after Omar Mateen opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 and wounding dozens, his widow will stand trial on federal terrorism charges.

Noor Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice. She has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she could face life in prison. Jury selection began earlier this month, and opening statements are slated for Wednesday.

The trial is being held in downtown Orlando at the Middle District of Florida courthouse, just two miles from Pulse nightclub, where the crime occurred. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron, who is presiding over the case, denied Salman’s request for a change of venue.

During jury selection, it was evident just how broadly the community has been affected by the tragedy. On the second day, almost half the potential jurors questioned said they knew someone affected ― a fact that was not, in itself, disqualifying so long as jurors maintained they could stay impartial.

Salman, who was born and raised in California, is the only person charged in the case. Her husband, Mateen, pledged allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call during the rampage and was shot dead by police at the scene. She was arrested in January 2017 and has been held in jail ever since. Her son, now 5, is living with his maternal grandmother in California. Salman is allowed to call him from jail every day.

To prove the aiding and abetting charge, federal prosecutors must show not only that Salman knew about her husband’s plan to orchestrate a mass shooting, but also that she helped him carry it out. They are expected to argue that she helped scout potential locations for the crime, knew Mateen was headed to Pulse on the night in question, concocted a cover story to tell his family and lied to the FBI.

Her defense team maintains that Salman, a stay-at-home mother with a young child, did not know about her husband’s deadly scheme. They say that far from being Mateen’s partner in crime, she was another one of his victims, severely physically and emotionally abused by him for years.

Salman has said that her husband physically assaulted her while she was pregnant, strangled her, forced her to have sex against her will, spied on her, threatened to kill her and controlled most of her daily activities.

Her lawyers claim Mateen did not allow her to get a driver’s license and allotted her an allowance of $20 a week, controlling her finances and isolating her from the community.

“In my expert opinion, Noor Salman is a severely abused woman who was in realistic fear for her life,” wrote Jacquelyn Campbell, an expert in domestic violence who evaluated Salman, in a court document.

Adding credibility to Salman’s claims, Mateen’s first wife has also described a similarly violent marriage to the mass shooter.

