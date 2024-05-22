Widow of 70-year-old murder victim is angry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The widow of a 70-year-old man talks about his tragic death.

70-year-old Stanford David Mouton of Lafayette was killed early Tuesday morning when a bullet went through his home and struck him while he was sleeping. His wife, Debra says she’s trying to grasp the idea that her husband was killed. “Right now I’m feeling mad, angry. What keep playing in my mind is the police kept saying, “Ma’am, this is a murder scene.”

Mouton says she’s struggling with the reality her husband of 46 years was killed while sleeping. Mouton says this infuriates her because Stanford recently went into remission after a year and half long battle with lung cancer. “He didn’t die of cancer, he got killed in his own house,” says Mouton.

Mouton says she called 911 after finding her husband suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck while sleeping. “When I found him, he had a hole in his neck with blood all over the pillow. I didn’t know where the hole came from. I didn’t know where the blood came from, I thought he caught a stroke.”

She says while police were investigating the scene, bullet holes can be seen throughout the home where mouton was sleeping. Bullet holes were found going through their closet and wall striking Stanford in while he was in bed.

Mouton says not only is she angry about the death of her husband, but she wants the person responsible to know what was taken from her family. “They got to learn. They’re doing too much. Because I mean they killed an innocent man. In his bed!”

Police say Mouton’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and if anyone has any information to reach out to Lafayette Police Department or call crime stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

