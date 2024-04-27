Widespread showers and thunderstorms to close the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Yesterday brought showers and thunderstorms and today will bring even more as another storm system moves in.

Across the state, we’ll see widespread showers and thunderstorms with valley rain and mountain snow. We won’t see non-stop showers everywhere, however, at any point there’s a good chance wet weather finds you anywhere in the state. In some spots, we’ll see multiple rounds of wet weather. We’ve already seen some healthy precipitation totals and we’ll continue to add to that.

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as daytime highs run a little below average. Outside of the mountains, we’ll see highs in the 40s and 50s up north while southern Utah mainly checks in with 50s and 60s. Even St. George today will come in shy of 70°.

The storm system will continue to bring showers across the state through our Saturday as it gradually moves to the east. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow, but likely won’t see quite as much compared to today. Temperatures will be similar to if not a little cooler than this afternoon, meaning we’ll continue to see valley rain and mountain snow.

Over the next couple of days, the bulk of the snow will be above 7,500 ft. with a chance the snow elevation drops briefly below 7,000 ft. tonight and early tomorrow. This means that typically higher mountain valleys, like in Park City, could see some minor accumulations if we do see a changeover. For the most part, the heaviest accumulations will occur over 8,000 ft. between today and tomorrow. From the western Uintas and southern Wasatch down to the southern mountains, there’s a winter weather advisory in effect through Saturday. Most mountains within the advisory over 8,000 ft. will have a chance to see 6-14″ of snow with locally higher amounts being possible.

As we round out the weekend and begin next week, we’ll trend drier and warmer, however, with some lingering moisture and some energy coming in from the northwest, we’ll hold onto slightly unsettled conditions. Both Sunday and Monday will bring a slight chance of showers, mainly in northern Utah. By midweek, we’ll be looking at mostly quiet conditions and by Wednesday, daytime highs will be running about 5-10 degrees above average with most seeing 60s and 70s while St. George returns to the mid and upper 80s.

