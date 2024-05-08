Widespread severe storms to threaten Mid-South late Wednesday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather around the Mid-South could become severe late Wednesday evening.

Following some early morning storms on Wednesday prior to sunrise, it will be another warm, humid and breezy day.

After sunset, storms will slowly move in. The timing will generally be 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. from northwest to southeast.

Severe Weather threat for May 8.

Severe Weather threat for May 8.

Severe Weather threat for May 8.

The greatest risk with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two will also be possible.

This is likely to be the most robust severe weather threat we’ve had so far this Spring, so it’s important to review your plan of action with your family.

MLGW power outage map

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.