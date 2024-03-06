Widespread rain, possible flooding, ‘wicked’ wind gusts on tap for Mass. ahead of weekend storm

Widespread, soaking rainfall will move into Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the threat of flooding followed by “wicked” wind gusts on Thursday before a weekend storm moves in with more rain and snow.

“South to north, that rain moves in this afternoon,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “We have the chance for the evening commute to have wet roadways, which could lead to minor delays...Things get a lot worse during the overnight hours.”

Here's the rainy timeline:

-showers develop south to north this afternoon

-peak rainfall late tonight

-patchy, lighter shower linger Thursday@boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/0td5uRbmUb — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 6, 2024

Spear warned of minor street and river flooding from midnight through the early morning hours on Thursday as the heaviest rain pushes across the region.

“We’ve got a widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain coming through in the next 36 hours. Most of that falls overnight tonight, leading to the risk for localized flooding,” Spear said.

Rain will develop from south to north this afternoon and peak overnight. Some street and minor river flooding likely @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/y9C0ZLJaAt — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 6, 2024

By 7 a.m. Thursday, some sun will peak through, but it’s going to be “wicked windy” with gusts of 30-45 mph. Southeastern Massachusetts will see the strongest gusts.

“That’s not enough to cause widespread wind issues, I just see it being very blustery tomorrow,” Spear said.

Friday is expected to be the pick of the week, but another storm is expected to arrive Saturday night.

“A storm is going to be moving in on Saturday night. By Sunday morning, we’re setting the stage with a lot of rain locally. In the mountains, the Green and White mountains, we are looking at some weekend snow,” Spear said. “So on Saturday night and Sunday, those spots will get some fresh powder. As we go through the day on Sunday everything lightens up.”

Snow flurries may linger into Monday but no additional storms are in immediate view after Sunday.

