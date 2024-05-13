Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset County high school rankings are in: Find out here

The 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings are in.

The rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. In total, nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six performance-based factors.

Was your Maryland Lower Shore high school ranked as one of the best in the country? Find out here.

Where did Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset County schools rank?

BASIS Peoria in Peoria, Ariz., was listed as the highest-ranking school by U.S. News & World Report. Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore was ranked No. 1 in the state of Maryland.

Maryland-based Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset County public high schools each ranked above No. 3,000 in the National Rankings. A total of 210 schools were ranked in Maryland.

Lower Shore high schools' overall rankings, separated by counties, are as follows:

WICOMICO COUNTY:

Seniors take part in the Wicomico Evening School spring commencement May 30, 2023, in Salisbury, Maryland.

Mardela Middle and High School, ranked No. 3,385 in National Rankings, No. 66 in Maryland High Schools, and No. 1 in Wicomico County Public Schools High Schools.

James M. Bennett High School ranked No. 5,589 in National Rankings, No. 103 in Maryland High Schools, and No. 2 in Wicomico County Public Schools High Schools.

Parkside High School ranked No. 6,117 in National Rankings, No. 108 in Maryland High Schools and No. 3 in Wicomico County Public Schools High Schools.

Wicomico High School ranked No. 8,526 in National Rankings, No 141 in Maryland High Schools and No. 4 in Wicomico County Public Schools High Schools.

WORCESTER COUNTY:

Snow Hill High School ranked No. 6,042 in National Rankings, No. 107 in Maryland High Schools, and No. 1 in Worcester County Public Schools High Schools.

Stephen Decatur High School ranked No. 6,243 in National Rankings, No. 111 in Maryland High Schools and No. 2 in Worcester County Public Schools High Schools.

Pocomoke High School ranked No. 6,680 in National Rankings, No. 122 in Maryland High Schools, and No. 3 in Worcester County Public Schools High Schools.

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Crisfield Academy and High School ranked No. 9,672 in National Rankings, No. 150 in Maryland High Schools and No. 13 in Salisbury, Md., Metro Area High Schools.

Washington Academy and High School ranked among Nos. 3,242-17,655 in National Rankings, No. 177-210 in Maryland High Schools, and No. 17-18 in Salisbury, Md., Metro Area High Schools.

What are school rankings based on?

Classrooms like this science room are being prepared for the start of school on Sept. 3. All teachers are supposed to return to school on Aug. 26 ahead of their students.

Schools were ranked based on the following methodology, according to U.S. News & World Report:

College Readiness 30% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking. State Assessment Proficiency 20% Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation. State Assessment Performance 20% How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News' expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. Underserved Student Performance 10% Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-underserved students, with parity or higher being the goal. College Curriculum Breadth 10% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking. Graduation Rate 10% The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

