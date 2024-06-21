Wicomico County executive post's future headed to voters on November ballot. All to know.

In a 5-2 vote Tuesday, Wicomico County Council approved placing the referendum on the county executive form of government on the November ballot.

After what has been a contentious working relationship between the Office of the County Executive and the council, which ultimately led to litigation over hiring practices, the new form of government without a county executive would begin on Dec. 1, 2026, if approved by the public.

Councilmembers John Cannon, Jeff Merritt, Shanie Shields, Shane Baker and Joe Holloway voted to move the measure forward. Only councilmembers James Winn and Josh Hastings voted to reject the resolution.

Wicomico Executive Giordano sounds off after vote

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano delivers the State of the County on her 100th day in office Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Salisbury, Maryland.

Julie Giordano, the current Wicomico County Executive, called the council's decision disappointing, but said the election results will speak for themselves.

"While we are very disappointed that this will go back on the ballot, we are very confident the initiative will fail," Giordano said. "The balance of power is imperative to our county to continue making the progress we have made over the last 18 years with (this) form of government. While this does create a bit of tension, we will not let it affect the work we do."

She noted the council's vote in Tuesday's regular legislative session will also not impact the work county employees do every day "for the citizens of the county."

Not a unanimous decision with Wicomico executive vote

"When it comes to this county's ability to be successful, it's important to know our county executive position isn't ceremonial," said District 4 Councilmember Josh Hastings. "It's a $200 million organization with hundreds of employees. As a whole, we need to set up the right parameters to make sure that position is as successful as possible."

Under the approved Resolution 70-2024, the county's form of government would opt for a council and manager.

Hastings noted there could be additional requirements for such county posts like minimum experience in the council itself, similar experience in county management elsewhere, or even educational minimums like a law degree. Establishing and implementing such standards would include require a change to the county charter, and is not solely a council decision.

"Councilmembers have received a great deal of criticism for putting this on the table," said District 5 Councilmember Joe Holloway. "In 139 years, from 1867, which is on the county seal to 2006, Wicomico County worked under the council or commissioner form of government. In that time, despite bumps in the road, we never saw the deceitfulness and name calling since we've had the executive form of government."

Holloway, in an effort to provide context for the council's decision, included a list of infractions by the Office of the County Executive in the time since that system of government was instituted.

Wicomico County Council Vice President Jeff Merritt echoed those sentiments, adding "40% of the county's current voters didn't (approve) the county executive form of government for one reason or another."

"I personally support the executive form of government and I think it's nice to allow someone who can run the county," said the At-Large councilmember James Winn. "If it's not working out, we can find another executive. I've not seen a petition for this. One of my concerns is that we as councilmembers, put in many hours right now and under this new system, that's going to be a great deal more to also do the job of an executive."

