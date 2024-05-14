Wicomico County announces emergency polling place change
On Monday night, Wicomico County announced the following emergency polling place change:
Voters in precinct 17-001 who would normally vote at St. Marys, 21658 Nanticoke Road in Tyaskin have been relocated to vote at Westside Primary School, 6046 Quantico Road, Quantico.
Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 pm.
Live election updates: Live election updates 2024: Where and when to vote, who's on ballot and more
This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wicomico County announces emergency polling place change