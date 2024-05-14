Wicomico County announces emergency polling place change

On Monday night, Wicomico County announced the following emergency polling place change:

Voters in precinct 17-001 who would normally vote at St. Marys, 21658 Nanticoke Road in Tyaskin have been relocated to vote at Westside Primary School, 6046 Quantico Road, Quantico.

Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 pm.

