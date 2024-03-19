Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur out injured from Bangladesh-Sri Lanka test series

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out of the test series against Sri Lanka by a broken thumb sustained in their one-day international.

Mushfiqur was busy on Monday making four catches and figuring in a run out, and finishing 37 not out as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets to seal the ODI series 2-1.

He made 135 runs in the series but most importantly gave the batting lineup stability in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

A test player since 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer with 5,676 runs and 10 centuries in 88 matches.

Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed Mushfiqur incurred a contusion on his right thumb while keeping. X-rays revealed a fracture.

“He is undergoing conservative management for his injury and is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks, consequently ruling him out of participation in the test series against Sri Lanka,” Khan said.

The first of two tests starts on Friday in Sylhet.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket