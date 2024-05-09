Wichita Falls water customers can now pay their bills at Walmart stores, according to a city media release.

The city of Wichita Falls announced Thursday that utility payments will be accepted at any Walmart in the country.

Wichita Falls water customers may now pay utility bills at Walmart stores.

Walmart’s terms will apply. Customers will need their account number and customer ID number to make a payment with cash or debit only.

The payment kiosk at City Hall was discontinued when a major renovation of the building began. The utilities department has moved to the Wichita Towers building on Eighth Street for the next two years.

Payments may be made there, by mail, by phone, online or by automatic draft.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichitans can now pay water bills at Walmart stores