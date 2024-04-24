Here’s what Wichitans had to say about proposals to renovate, consolidate schools

On the back of the announced closures of six Wichita schools, community members peppered district leaders with questions this week on proposals that could result in revamped school facilities in the coming years.

The Wichita school district held the meetings this week to collect feedback on a possible series of bond issues proposed to rebuild and renovate schools. Consultants with Ohio-based firm Woolpert, which was hired by the district to work on the facility master plan, gave presentations covering four different options, which range from major investments in 27 new or renovated buildings, to focusing on deferred maintenance.

All four proposals include consolidating multiple USD 259 schools, which officials say is different than closing in that low-attendance schools would be moved together into one building.

The school board is expected to receive a final recommendation in June, which will also include dollar amounts on the proposals.

Audience members who attended Tuesday’s meetings voiced their distrust with the district following the closure announcement in early March. The closures will affect elementary and middle schools.

They will take place at the end of this school year and are in response to a $42 million budget deficit. Closing the facilities will save $16.2 million, officials estimate. The move was approved with a 5-2 board vote and will affect 2,213 students and 322 employees.

Shana Balton, a math teacher at Pleasant Valley Middle School, attended Tuesday’s meeting at West High School. She said the conversation was “about 60 percent productive,” but she wasn’t ready to commit to supporting a series of bond issues yet.

“I work for the district. I’m a teacher for the district, and even I want more transparency with the board and how money is being used,” Balton said.

She said she would like to see a line-by-line accounting of district finances before she makes up her mind. The recent decision to close the six schools left a bad impression on her.

“You even had a board member, Melody McCray-Miller, who even asked the board, can we please discuss this before we shut the six schools down? Because the math ain’t mathing. Things aren’t adding up,” Balton said.

Questions asked during the comment period during one of the community meetings Tuesday centered around impacts to the neighborhood, transportation concerns and more. One audience member shared concerns that problems would occur if siblings would have to attend schools farther apart due to possible consolidation.

To that, David Sturtz with Woolpert said they would ensure there would not be a school desert left as a result.

Parent Cyndy Coss, who attended Tuesday’s meeting at North High School, said while she didn’t know enough to support any of the options yet, she hoped no matter what, the district would take a close look.

“I would love to see these people go through the list of schools that are supposed to close and say, ‘You know what, this is a gorgeous school that you just spent millions on. Why are we closing it instead of this school that is falling apart?’” Coss said.

Lisha Watts, who attended Tuesday’s meeting at North High, shared how her child’s current school will shut down at the end of the year. Her main concern is how constant changes could affect his educational experience.

“He’s six, so a lot of the benefits of having a new school won’t affect him,” Watts said. “He’s just stuck in the mess of, ‘your school is closing down, this is what we’re going to do.’ He’s stuck in the mess of it all.”

Watts said she was overall impressed with the conversation with the consultants, but was still left with questions.

“I liked what he had to say… I like how honest he was with us,” she said. “Because our mistrust is not with him, our mistrust is with the board of education.”

What are the four master plan proposals?

Woolpert consultants reviewed the following four proposals at four public board of education meetings Monday and Tuesday. The meetings were held at Alvin Morris Administrative Center, Brooks Middle School, West High School and North High School.

Option 1:

Completely rebuild 17 schools

Renovate eight schools

Expand two schools

Maintain 38 schools

Consolidate 18 schools

Option 2:

Completely rebuild 10 schools

Renovate 10 schools

Expand three schools

Maintain 42 schools

Consolidate 18 schools

Option 3:

Completely rebuild three schools

Renovate three schools

Maintain 58 schools

Consolidate 19 schools

Option 4

Maintain 64 schools

Consolidate 19 schools

Reporter Matthew Kelly contributed to this article.