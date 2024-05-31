Wichitan Federick Green II on Friday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the shooting death of his 6-year-old son.

In a plea bargain agreement, Green pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the death of Federick Green III in April 2023.

A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge in the shooting death of his son.

Presiding Judge Jim Hogan sentenced Green to two years in state jail but suspended the sentence and placed him on five years of community supervision.

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. April 22, 2023, at the family home in the 2800 block of Featherson Street.

Police who arrived on the scene found the boy suffering from a gunshot to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The father was booked into the Wichita County Jail on a manslaughter charge and was later released on $25,000 bail.

According to a court affidavit, he said he was disassembling a handgun the way he learned from a YouTube video, but the gun discharged.

Investigators contended the elder Green had handled the gun recklessly and "disregarded a necessary step in making sure the weapon was unloaded by locking the slide back with an empty magazine to verify the weapon was in fact clear to disassemble."

More: Struggle over gun: Police reports detail allegations against men jailed in Jones murder

More: Homicide vs. murder: Do you know the difference?

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichitan pleads in shooting death of 6-year-old son